    533470   INE573K01017

RUSHIL DÉCOR LIMITED

(533470)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
594.85 INR   -3.03%
04:30aRUSHIL DECOR : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/29Rushil Décor Limited Announces Resignation of Archee D. Thakka as Director
CI
08/06Rushil Décor Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Rushil Decor : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

09/10/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

••

••■■

RUSHIL

DECOR LIMITED

WE'LL MAKE IT

RDL/050/2022-23

Date: 10.09.2022

To,

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Sandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

NSE EQUITY SYMBOL: RUSHIL

BSE SCRIPT CODE: 533470

ISIN: INE573K01017

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investor Meetings.

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that management of the Company shall

participate in Edelweiss Home Decor Conference, organized by "Edelweiss" where the management shall have one on one/group meetings with following Analyst/Institutional Investors at Mumbai:

Date of Meeting

Interaction with:

Interaction with:

Date: 12 September, 2022

DSP INVESTMENT MANAGERS

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

ENVISON CAPITAL

CANARA ROBECO MF

ASK INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AVIVA LIFE INSURANCE CO. INDIA PVT.

LTD

MOTILAL OSWAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

OLD BRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

COMPANY LTD - PMS

L&T MUTUAL FUND

GEECEE INVESTMENTS

HELIOS

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

PTE

OCULUS CAPITAL

LTD

WHITE OAK CAPITAL

JM MUTUAL FUND

EQUENTIS ADVISORS

STEINBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT

MONARCH NETWORTH CAPITAL LTD

ASHMORE INVESTMENT ADVISORS

INDIA

STEINBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT

NIPPON LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT

UTI MUTUAL FUND

LIMITED

ENAM ASSET MANAGEMENT PVT. LTD

KOTAK

MAHINDRA

ASSET

EXIDE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD

MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD

BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTEMENT LTD

ABAKKUS ASSET MANAGERS LLP

STAR UNION DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE

CARNELIAN AIF

The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at www.rushil.com

RUSHIL DECOR LTD., RUSHIL HOUSE, NEAR NEELKANTH GREEN BUNGALOW,

OFF SINDHU BHAVAN ROAD, SHILAJ, AHMEDABAD-380058, GUJARAT, INDIA.

REGO. OFFICE: S. NO. 125, NEAR KALYANPURA PATIA, VILLAGE ITLA, GANDHINAGAR-MANSA ROAD,

TA. KALOL, 01ST. GANDHINAGAR-382845, GUJARAT, INDIA. I GIN: L25209GJ1993PLC019532

PH: +91-79-61400400 I FAX: +91-79-61400401 I EMAIL: INFO@RUSHIL.COM I WWW.RUSHIL.COM

••

RUSHIL

DECOR LIMITED

WE'LL MAKE IT

The Schedule of the above Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting is subject to change. The change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Analyst/ Investor/ Company.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully

For Rushil Decor Limited

HASMUKH KANUBHAI MODI

Digitally signed by

HASMUKH KANUBHAI MODI Date: 2022.09.10 12:08:18 +05'30'

mukh K. Modi mpany Secretary

RUSHIL DECOR LTD., RUSHIL HOUSE, NEAR NEELKANTH GREEN BUNGALOW,

OFF SINDHU BHAVAN ROAD, SHILAJ, AHMEDABAD-380058, GUJARAT, INDIA.

REGO. OFFICE: S. NO. 125, NEAR KALYANPURA PATIA, VILLAGE ITLA, GANDHINAGAR-MANSA ROAD,

TA. KALOL, 01ST. GANDHINAGAR-382845, GUJARAT, INDIA. I GIN: L25209GJ1993PLC019532

PH: +91-79-61400400 I FAX: +91-79-61400401 I EMAIL: INFO@RUSHIL.COM I WWW.RUSHIL.COM

Disclaimer

Rushil Decor Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 242 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net income 2022 228 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net Debt 2022 4 191 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,2x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 11 847 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Krupeshbhaii G. Thakkar Chairman & Managing Director
Keyurbhai Mohanbhai Gajjar Chief Executive Officer
Hiren Bachubhai Padhya Chief Financial Officer
Hasmukh Kanubhai Modi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Shankar Prasad Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSHIL DÉCOR LIMITED56.73%149
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-29.05%4 107
STELLA-JONES INC.2.97%1 922
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED13.11%1 884
DEXCO S.A.-28.81%1 517
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-11.52%1 333