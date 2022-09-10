Rushil Decor : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

•••

RUSHIL DECOR LIMITED WE'LL MAKE IT RDL/050/2022-23 Date: 10.09.2022 To, To, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Sandra - Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai- 400 001 NSE EQUITY SYMBOL: RUSHIL BSE SCRIPT CODE: 533470

ISIN: INE573K01017

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investor Meetings.

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that management of the Company shall

participate in Edelweiss Home Decor Conference, organized by "Edelweiss" where the management shall have one on one/group meetings with following Analyst/Institutional Investors at Mumbai:

Date of Meeting Interaction with: Interaction with: Date: 12 September, 2022 DSP INVESTMENT MANAGERS PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS ENVISON CAPITAL CANARA ROBECO MF ASK INVESTMENT MANAGERS AVIVA LIFE INSURANCE CO. INDIA PVT. LTD MOTILAL OSWAL ASSET MANAGEMENT OLD BRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD - PMS L&T MUTUAL FUND GEECEE INVESTMENTS HELIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTE OCULUS CAPITAL LTD WHITE OAK CAPITAL JM MUTUAL FUND EQUENTIS ADVISORS STEINBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT MONARCH NETWORTH CAPITAL LTD ASHMORE INVESTMENT ADVISORS INDIA STEINBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT NIPPON LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT UTI MUTUAL FUND LIMITED ENAM ASSET MANAGEMENT PVT. LTD KOTAK MAHINDRA ASSET EXIDE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTEMENT LTD ABAKKUS ASSET MANAGERS LLP STAR UNION DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE CARNELIAN AIF

The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at www.rushil.com