Rushil Decor : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
RUSHIL
DECOR LIMITED
WE'LL MAKE IT
RDL/050/2022-23
Date: 10.09.2022
To,
To,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Sandra - Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai- 400 001
NSE EQUITY SYMBOL: RUSHIL
BSE SCRIPT CODE: 533470
ISIN: INE573K01017
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investor Meetings.
Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that management of the Company shall
participate in
Edelweiss Home Decor Conference, organized by "Edelweiss" where the management shall have one on one/group meetings with following Analyst/Institutional Investors at Mumbai:
Date of Meeting
Interaction with:
Interaction with:
Date: 12 September, 2022
DSP INVESTMENT MANAGERS
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
ENVISON CAPITAL
CANARA ROBECO MF
ASK INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AVIVA LIFE INSURANCE CO. INDIA PVT.
LTD
MOTILAL OSWAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
OLD BRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
COMPANY LTD - PMS
L&T MUTUAL FUND
GEECEE INVESTMENTS
HELIOS
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
PTE
OCULUS CAPITAL
LTD
WHITE OAK CAPITAL
JM MUTUAL FUND
EQUENTIS ADVISORS
STEINBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT
MONARCH NETWORTH CAPITAL LTD
ASHMORE INVESTMENT ADVISORS
INDIA
STEINBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT
NIPPON LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT
UTI MUTUAL FUND
LIMITED
ENAM ASSET MANAGEMENT PVT. LTD
KOTAK
MAHINDRA
ASSET
EXIDE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD
MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTEMENT LTD
ABAKKUS ASSET MANAGERS LLP
STAR UNION DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE
CARNELIAN AIF
The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at www.rushil.com
RUSHIL DECOR LTD., RUSHIL HOUSE, NEAR NEELKANTH GREEN BUNGALOW,
OFF SINDHU BHAVAN ROAD, SHILAJ, AHMEDABAD-380058, GUJARAT, INDIA.
REGO. OFFICE: S. NO. 125, NEAR KALYANPURA PATIA, VILLAGE ITLA, GANDHINAGAR-MANSA ROAD,
TA. KALOL, 01ST. GANDHINAGAR-382845, GUJARAT, INDIA. I GIN: L25209GJ1993PLC019532
PH: +91-79-61400400 I FAX: +91-79-61400401 I EMAIL: INFO@RUSHIL.COM I WWW.RUSHIL.COM
RUSHIL
DECOR LIMITED
WE'LL MAKE IT
The Schedule of the above Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting is subject to change. The change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Analyst/ Investor/ Company.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully
For Rushil Decor Limited
RUSHIL DECOR LTD., RUSHIL HOUSE, NEAR NEELKANTH GREEN BUNGALOW,
OFF SINDHU BHAVAN ROAD, SHILAJ, AHMEDABAD-380058, GUJARAT, INDIA.
REGO. OFFICE: S. NO. 125, NEAR KALYANPURA PATIA, VILLAGE ITLA, GANDHINAGAR-MANSA ROAD,
TA. KALOL, 01ST. GANDHINAGAR-382845, GUJARAT, INDIA. I GIN: L25209GJ1993PLC019532
PH: +91-79-61400400 I FAX: +91-79-61400401 I EMAIL: INFO@RUSHIL.COM I WWW.RUSHIL.COM
