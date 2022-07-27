RushNet : Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Log in
RushNet, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current Assets:

$

$

Cash

87,360

274,745

Accounts receivable, net (note 3)

806,078

389,911

Prepaid expenses

21,495

26,503

Total Current Assets

914,933

691,159

Non-Current Assets:

Operating lease right-of-use asset (note 6)

112,265

143,619

Net fixed and lease financed assets (note 4)

840,266

993,599

Other Assets:

Goodwill

6,022,411

6,022,411

Prepaid expenses other long term assets

25,152

34,733

Total Other Assets

6,047,563

6,057,144

Total Non-Current Assets

7,000,094

7,194,362

TOTAL ASSETS

7,915,027

7,885,521

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

651,811

250,162

Line of credit (note 7)

-

36,866

Deposit liability

81,150

81,150

Current portion of debt obligation (note 8)

1,457,358

1,185,093

Operating lease obligations (note 6)

62,918

61,392

Finance lease obligations (note 6)

361,281

356,153

Total Current Liabilities

2,614,518

1,970,816

Non-Current Liabilities:

Debt obligation (note 8)

3,566,877

3,918,948

Deferred tax liability (note 5)

346,803

356,628

Operating lease obligations (note 6)

50,658

82,590

Finance lease obligations (note 6)

384,966

562,604

Total Non-Current Liabilities

4,349,304

4,920,770

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,963,822

6,891,586

Shareholders' Equity:

Additional paid in capital

386,500

386,500

Common stock ($.0001 par value) (note 9)

18,395

18,395

Preferred stock, series A ($.0001 par value)

3,500

3,500

Preferred stock, series B ($.0001 par value)

-

-

Retained Earnings

542,810

585,540

Total Shareholders' Equity

951,205

993,935

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

7,915,027

$

7,885,521

No assurance provided - the notes are an integral part of these financial statements

1

RushNet, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Revenues and Expenses

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, and 2021

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

2022

2021

REVENUES

Billing services

$

3,117

$

15,476

$

7,304

$

19,476

Laboratory testing fees

1,974,644

1,536,383

3,365,135

2,902,779

Total Revenues

1,977,761

1,551,859

3,372,439

2,922,255

Cost of Revenues

Direct labor

14,046

117,822

301,163

218,859

Other direct costs

416,830

209,771

680,410

460,445

Total Cost of Revenues

430,876

327,593

981,573

679,304

Gross Profit

1,546,885

1,224,266

2,390,866

2,242,951

EXPENSES

Operating Expenses

Selling and general and administrative

1,141,367

893,998

2,189,093

1,446,500

Depreciation and amortization expense

80,122

74,489

160,244

112,270

Total Operating Expenses

1,221,489

968,486

2,349,337

1,558,770

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

325,396

255,780

41,529

684,181

Other Income (Expense)

Interest income

27

-

124

-

Interest expense

(63,761)

(15,369)

(94,690)

(32,480)

Other

432

2,052

483

2,075

Total Other Income (Expense)

(63,302)

(13,317)

(94,083)

(30,405)

NET INCOME Before Taxes

$

262,094

$

242,463

$

(52,554)

$

653,776

Deferred income tax (expense) benefit

(47,735)

-

9,825

-

Total Income Tax Expense

(47,735)

-

9,825

-

NET INCOME AFTER TAXES

$

214,359

$

242,463

$

(42,729)

$

653,776

Net Basic and Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.00003

$

0.00002

$

(0.00001)

$

0.00006

Weighted average of common shares outstanding:

Basic

8,174,641,795

10,500,000,000

8,174,641,795

10,500,000,000

Fully diluted

8,366,641,795

10,500,000,000

8,366,641,795

10,500,000,000

No assurance provided - the notes are an integral part of these financial statements

2

RushNet, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, and 2021

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

(42,729)

$

653,776

Adjustments to reconcile net income

to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

160,244

112,270

Deferred taxes

(9,825)

-

(Increase) decrease in:

Accounts receivable

(416,167)

(73,482)

Prepaids and other assets

14,589

9,581

Right to use operating leases

948

400

Increase (decrease) in:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

401,648

293,797

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

108,708

996,342

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

(Purchase) Proceeds-fixed assets

(6,911)

(696,713)

(Purchase) Proceeds-goodwill

-

(461,479)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities

(6,911)

(1,158,192)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds (Payments) from line of credit, net

(36,866)

-

Principal Proceeds (Payments) on debt obligations

(252,316)

319,865

Member contributions

-

3,000

S corporation dividends and member distributions

-

(81,823)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(289,182)

241,042

Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(187,385)

$

(1,079,000)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Period

274,745

96,538

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period

$

87,360

$

(982,462)

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:

Interest paid

$

(94,690)

$

(32,480)

NON-CASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Preferred shares, series B issued for acquisition of HeliosDx

$

-

$

-

Common shares issued for acquisition of Grandeza

$

-

$

-

No assurance provided - the notes are an integral part of these financial statements

3

RushNet, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Common Stock

Preferred Stock-Series A

Preferred Stock-Series B

Amount (Par

Amount (Par

Amount (Par

Paid-in

Retained

Shares

$

.0001)

Shares

$

.0001)

Shares

$

.0001)

Capital

Earnings (Deficit)

Balance, December 31, 2020

10,500,000,000

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

503,803

Stockholder acquires controlling interest in

(10,500,000,000)

-

35,000,000

3,500

-

-

6,500

-

RushNet, Inc. on March 19, 2021

Member contribution

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,000

-

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

411,313

Member distributions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,643)

Balance, March 31, 2021

-

$

-

35,000,000

$

3,500

$

-

$

-

$

9,500

$

905,473

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

242,463

Member distributions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(72,180)

Balance, June 30, 2021

-

$

-

35,000,000

$

3,500

$

-

$

-

$

9,500

$

1,075,756

Issuance of common stock to Rushnet, Inc.

common stockholders with acquisition on

7,764,641,795

7,395

-

-

-

-

-

-

July 1, 2021

Issuance of preferred shares, series B (note 12)

-

-

-

-

32,000,000

-

-

-

Issuance of common shares to reduce

50,000,000

5,000

-

-

-

-

335,000

-

liability on August 11, 2021

Issuance of common shares for Grandeza to

controlling stockholder for common control

240,000,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

merger

Issuance of common shares for Grandeza to

minority stockholder for common control

60,000,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

merger

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

290,195

Balance, September, 30, 2021

8,114,641,795

$

12,395

35,000,000

$

3,500

32,000,000

$

-

$

344,500

$

1,365,951

Issuance of common shares for services on

60,000,000

6,000

-

-

-

-

42,000

-

December 16, 2021

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(780,411)

Balance, December 31, 2021

8,174,641,795

$

18,395

35,000,000

$

3,500

32,000,000

$

-

$

386,500

$

585,540

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(257,089)

Balance, March 31, 2022

8,174,641,795

$

18,395

35,000,000

$

3,500

32,000,000

$

-

$

386,500

$

328,451

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

214,359

Balance, June 30, 2022

8,174,641,795

$

18,395

35,000,000

$

3,500

32,000,000

$

-

$

386,500

$

542,810

No assurance provided - the notes are an integral part of these financial statements

4

RushNet, Inc.

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Note 1: Organization and Nature of Operations and Presentation of Financial Statements

RushNet, Inc. was organized in Nevada on January 15, 1997, redomiciled to Colorado on January 2, 2015; its principal offices are in Alpharetta, Georgia. The consolidated financial statements include those of RushNet, Inc. and its legal subsidiaries; Chattahoochee Physicians Laboratory Services, LLC; doing business as HeliosDx (the Company), and Grandeza Healthcare Consultants, LLC (Grandeza). All significant intercompany transactions have been eliminated.

Interim Financial statements:

The interim financial statements are condensed and should be read in conjunction with the company's latest annual financial statements and the interim disclosures do not repost those in the annual statements.

Note 2: Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Recent Accounting Pronouncements Adopted:

In November 2021, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2021-10, "Government Assistance." The ASU includes tax credits but not within Topic 740, "Income Taxes," cash grants, grants of other assets and project grants. The ASU excludes transactions in which a government is a customer within Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers." The ASU will be effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2021, with early adoption permitted. We are currently evaluating the effect of adopting this pronouncement on our consolidated financial statements and disclosures.

Recent Accounting Pronouncements to be Adopted:

In October 2021, the FASB issued ASU 2021-08, "Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers." ASU 2021-08 requires an acquirer in a business combination to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities (deferred revenue) from acquired contracts using the revenue recognition guidance in Topic 606. Under this approach, the acquirer applies the revenue model as if it had originated the contracts. This is a departure from the current requirement to measure contract assets and contract liabilities at fair value. ASU 2021-08 is applied to business combinations occurring on or after January 1, 2023. We are currently evaluating the effect of adopting this pronouncement on our consolidated financial statements and disclosures.

Liquidity:

Since its inception, the Company has devoted substantially significant resources towards business planning and raising capital. Management's efforts to bring the Company into full compliance with its reporting and improving operations require a significant level of operating resources. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $88,000 and $275,000, respectively, in cash and cash equivalents.

Although our revenues generated from operations are increasing each month, in order to support our operational activities, our revenues may need to be supplemented by the proceeds from the issuance of securities, including equity and debt issuances. At June 30, 2022, we had a working capital deficit of approximately $1,275,000. We anticipate that our current cash and revenue generated from operations will be sufficient for day-to-day operations; however, we anticipate that we will need additional capital for business expansion. If our revenues continue to be insufficient to support our operational activities, we intend to raise additional capital through the sale of equity securities or borrowings from financial institutions and possibly from related and nonrelated parties who may in fact lend to us on reasonable terms and ultimately generating sufficient revenue from operations. Our operating income and cash reserves will allow us to continue for several months until sufficient revenue is met. Management believes that its actions to secure additional funding will allow us to continue as a going concern. We currently do not have any binding sources of financing other than our line of credit and accounts receivable factoring agreement, each of which requires us to meet certain requirements to utilize. There can be no assurance that we will meet all or any of the requirements pursuant to our line of credit, and accounts receivable factoring agreement, and therefore those financing options may be unavailable to us. There is no guarantee we will be successful in raising capital outside of our current sources, and if so, that we will be able to do so on favorable terms. To implement our business plan, we may require additional financing. Further, current or

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rushnet Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 18:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
