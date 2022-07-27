RushNet : Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

RushNet, Inc.

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Note 1: Organization and Nature of Operations and Presentation of Financial Statements

RushNet, Inc. was organized in Nevada on January 15, 1997, redomiciled to Colorado on January 2, 2015; its principal offices are in Alpharetta, Georgia. The consolidated financial statements include those of RushNet, Inc. and its legal subsidiaries; Chattahoochee Physicians Laboratory Services, LLC; doing business as HeliosDx (the Company), and Grandeza Healthcare Consultants, LLC (Grandeza). All significant intercompany transactions have been eliminated.

Interim Financial statements:

The interim financial statements are condensed and should be read in conjunction with the company's latest annual financial statements and the interim disclosures do not repost those in the annual statements.

Note 2: Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Recent Accounting Pronouncements Adopted:

In November 2021, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2021-10, "Government Assistance." The ASU includes tax credits but not within Topic 740, "Income Taxes," cash grants, grants of other assets and project grants. The ASU excludes transactions in which a government is a customer within Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers." The ASU will be effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2021, with early adoption permitted. We are currently evaluating the effect of adopting this pronouncement on our consolidated financial statements and disclosures.

Recent Accounting Pronouncements to be Adopted:

In October 2021, the FASB issued ASU 2021-08, "Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers." ASU 2021-08 requires an acquirer in a business combination to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities (deferred revenue) from acquired contracts using the revenue recognition guidance in Topic 606. Under this approach, the acquirer applies the revenue model as if it had originated the contracts. This is a departure from the current requirement to measure contract assets and contract liabilities at fair value. ASU 2021-08 is applied to business combinations occurring on or after January 1, 2023. We are currently evaluating the effect of adopting this pronouncement on our consolidated financial statements and disclosures.

Liquidity:

Since its inception, the Company has devoted substantially significant resources towards business planning and raising capital. Management's efforts to bring the Company into full compliance with its reporting and improving operations require a significant level of operating resources. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $88,000 and $275,000, respectively, in cash and cash equivalents.

Although our revenues generated from operations are increasing each month, in order to support our operational activities, our revenues may need to be supplemented by the proceeds from the issuance of securities, including equity and debt issuances. At June 30, 2022, we had a working capital deficit of approximately $1,275,000. We anticipate that our current cash and revenue generated from operations will be sufficient for day-to-day operations; however, we anticipate that we will need additional capital for business expansion. If our revenues continue to be insufficient to support our operational activities, we intend to raise additional capital through the sale of equity securities or borrowings from financial institutions and possibly from related and nonrelated parties who may in fact lend to us on reasonable terms and ultimately generating sufficient revenue from operations. Our operating income and cash reserves will allow us to continue for several months until sufficient revenue is met. Management believes that its actions to secure additional funding will allow us to continue as a going concern. We currently do not have any binding sources of financing other than our line of credit and accounts receivable factoring agreement, each of which requires us to meet certain requirements to utilize. There can be no assurance that we will meet all or any of the requirements pursuant to our line of credit, and accounts receivable factoring agreement, and therefore those financing options may be unavailable to us. There is no guarantee we will be successful in raising capital outside of our current sources, and if so, that we will be able to do so on favorable terms. To implement our business plan, we may require additional financing. Further, current or