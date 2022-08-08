RushNet : HeliosDX Stands Against WellMed; Fighting For Patient, Physician and Independent Laboratory Rights

heliosDX Stands Against WellMed; Fighting For Patient, Physician and Independent Laboratory RightsPress Release | 08/08/2022

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") heliosDX provides accurate, impartial, and reliable laboratory testing to patients and providers, while serving as an affordable and practical independent laboratory solution. heliosDX prides itself on its mission and value proposition. But independent laboratories throughout the nation are faced with increased economic pressures from insurance companies and globally-dominant laboratories with exclusive contracting arrangements resulting in forced patient steerage - taking the decision-making out of the hands of patients and their physicians.

For many years, heliosDX has provided laboratory services to WellMed patients throughout the United States. heliosDX has enjoyed a good business relationship with WellMed - until recently. Historically, WellMed paid for the services provided by heliosDX. WellMed has initiated a bad faith scheme to not pay for valid, medically necessary laboratory tests ordered by licensed physicians on behalf of WellMed patients.

heliosDX has exercised great efforts to attempt to resolve this dispute, but, to date, has been unsuccessful in reaching a resolution with WellMed. It is clear that WellMed's nonpayment of services is an attempt to steer laboratory services to larger laboratories. Throughout this process, heliosDX has continued to provide testing and results to patients and their treating physicians. heliosDX feels it is extremely important - especially in light of the opioid crisis faced by this country - to continue to provide testing services to patients and providers.

Mr. Ashley Sweat, CEO of heliosDX, states, "If we allow third party payors, like WellMed, to determine what is or is not medically necessary for patients, we completely aid in the injustice continued to be experienced by patients and their treating physicians, and further degrade our healthcare system. To force a physician or provider to use a certain "big box" laboratory completely goes against the democratic foundation upon which this country was built and patient's and physician's right to choose."

In the last few months, heliosDX has processed over 1,000 medically necessary physician ordered tests, and billed nearly one million dollars without reimbursement or substantiated justification. Yet, WellMed continues to receive premiums as an MCO. heliosDX will continue servicing these patients while fighting WellMed for physician, patient and laboratory rights.

