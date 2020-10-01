Log in
Russel Metals : Announces Appointment of Roger D. Paiva to the Board of Directors

10/01/2020 | 07:31am EDT

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces the appointment of Roger D. Paiva to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Paiva holds a BSc. in mechanical engineering and is a seasoned steel manufacturing executive who has led strategy, operations and safety performance for plant facilities in North and South America during his nearly 40-year career with Gerdau Steel Company.

Russel's Board Chair Jim Dinning commented, "We welcome Roger Paiva to the Company. Roger brings extensive steel business experience to Russel's board.  His depth of knowledge in our business will further strengthen our deliberations, benefiting shareholders and stakeholders alike. We're delighted Roger has agreed to join our company and we look forward to his contributions."

About Russel Metals
Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America.  It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors.  Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.  Its energy products operations carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers.  Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing info@russelmetals.com; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russel-metals-announces-appointment-of-roger-d-paiva-to-the-board-of-directors-301139144.html

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
