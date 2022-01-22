Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Russell Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A217500   KR7217500008

RUSSELL CO., LTD.

(A217500)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Blast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six

01/22/2022 | 11:46am EST
KABUL (Reuters) - A blast ripped through a minivan in the western Afghan city of Herat on Saturday, killing at least six people, according to officials.

Herat commander Mawlawi Ansari told Reuters that nine people had been injured. The cause of the blast was not clear.

A health official in Herat, who asked not to be named, said an explosion hit a small van used for public transport just after 1800 local time and that three of the injured were in serious condition.

Since the Taliban took over in August, a series of blasts and attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place across Afghanistan.

The attacks have heightened the new administration's security challenges as the country spirals into an economic crisis.

(Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 34 464 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net income 2020 1 901 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net cash 2020 15 876 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 122 B 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Russell Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kang-Jik Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soon-Wook Gwon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Gwon Kim Head-Research Institute
Sung-Ho Kim Senior MD & Head-Sales
Dong-Hwan Lee Senior managing Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSSELL CO., LTD.-10.28%102
ASML HOLDING N.V.-10.95%290 115
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-15.76%85 294
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-13.23%78 694
ENTEGRIS, INC.-13.24%16 289
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.69%15 665