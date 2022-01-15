China reports fewer coronavirus cases but Omicron spread unclear

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China reported fewer new
confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14 than a day earlier, but
details on the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant
remained unclear ahead of the Lunar New Year travel season later
this month.
In a statement on Saturday, China's National Health
Commission (NHC) reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases
for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier.
Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted,
according to a statement by the National Health Commission,
compared with 143 a day earlier.
The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin,
Guangdong, Shaanxi and Zhejiang.
Cities across China have ratcheted up viral vigilance as
Beijing prepares to stage the Winter Olympics from Feb. 4. Many
local governments have advised residents not to leave town
unnecessarily, while dozens of international and domestic
flights have been suspended.
Despite stringent controls, state media reported on Saturday
that Beijing had detected an infection in a person working in
the city's Haidian district. Reports did not specify the
infection variant.
China has reported locally transmitted infections of the
highly contagious Omicron variant in at least four provinces and
municipalities -- in the northern city of Tianjin, the central
province of Henan, the southern province of Guangdong and the
northeastern province of Liaoning.
Authorities have warned that Omicron adds to the increased
risk of COVID-19 transmission as more people return to China
from overseas for the Lunar New Year holiday.
He Qinghua, an NHC official, said in a briefing on Saturday
that the Omicron variant was also detected in Shanghai, without
specifying the case count. He did not say whether the variant
had been spread locally or imported from overseas.
He said 14 provincial areas in China had found the Omicron
variant in infected individuals arriving from overseas.
China also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases for Jan. 14,
down from 42 infections a day earlier. China classifies
asymptomatic cases separately from confirmed cases.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
As of Jan. 14, mainland China had 104,745 confirmed cases.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and the Beijing
