  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Russell Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A217500   KR7217500008

RUSSELL CO., LTD.

(A217500)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/21
4190 KRW   -0.95%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in stable condition in hospital

01/22/2022 | 06:38am EST
A woman walks past the logo of the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is in a stable condition after undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute, his daughter said in a statement on Saturday.

Marina Mahathir said her 96-year-old father had been readmitted to hospital and has undergone two days of treatment following an elective medical procedure in early January.

"Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali (his wife) and family ask for the people to pray for his speedy and full recovery," Marina said.

A spokesperson for Mahathir earlier said he was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the hospital but gave no details.

Mahathir, who is still an active lawmaker, had been discharged https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/former-malaysian-pm-mahathir-discharged-hospital-after-medical-procedure-2022-01-13 from hospital after what was described as an successful elective medical procedure on Jan.8.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

In December, he was admitted and discharged after his doctors said they were satisfied with the results of necessary investigations https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/former-malaysian-pm-mahathir-be-discharged-hospital-within-days-2021-12-21.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing William Mallard and Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 34 464 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net income 2020 1 901 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net cash 2020 15 876 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 122 B 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Russell Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kang-Jik Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soon-Wook Gwon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Gwon Kim Head-Research Institute
Sung-Ho Kim Senior MD & Head-Sales
Dong-Hwan Lee Senior managing Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSSELL CO., LTD.-10.28%102
ASML HOLDING N.V.-10.95%290 115
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-15.76%85 294
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-13.23%78 694
ENTEGRIS, INC.-13.24%16 289
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.69%15 665