Lebanon's Mikati expresses hope of IMF accord in weeks

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Russell Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A217500   KR7217500008

RUSSELL CO., LTD.

(A217500)
share with twitter
Financials
Sales 2020 34 464 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net income 2020 1 901 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
Net cash 2020 15 876 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 153 B 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Technical analysis trends RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Soon-Wook Gwon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sun-Yong Lee Executive Board Member & Head-Finance
Ho-Jun Lee Director, Head-Research & Development
Sung-Ho Kim Director, Managing Director & Head-Sales
Byung-Ho Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSSELL CO., LTD.12.63%125
ASML HOLDING N.V.-12.24%274 358
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-4.81%81 024
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-22.85%77 397
ENTEGRIS, INC.-1.22%18 568
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-1.88%15 397