  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Russell Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A217500   KR7217500008

RUSSELL CO., LTD.

(A217500)
Malaysia PM's alliance wins key election test amid rise in youth voters

03/12/2022 | 11:55am EST
Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to members of the media before departing for a meeting with the King, in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A coalition led by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Saturday scored a landslide victory in a state election seen as a key test for national polls, after voting reforms that saw a large influx of young and first-time voters.

The convincing win in southern Johor state for a coalition led by Ismail Sabri's party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) came ahead of a general election that could be called as early as July.

Malaysia has lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 and allowed automatic voter registration, adding 5.8 million people to the electoral roll - a 40% increase, with new voters making up about a third of those registered in Johor.

On Saturday, the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional alliance secured 40 of 56 Johor state legislature seats, crushing a fractured group of rival parties.

"This result was beyond our expectations... for us, this is a gift for the people of Johor," UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a live-streamed victory speech.

Since 2018, Malaysia has had three prime ministers and seen the collapse of two governments and the splintering of two major opposing coalitions, amid protracted political turmoil.

Johor's election was the country's most divided race yet, with two ruling government coalitions, an opposition alliance, and several independent parties and candidates joining the fray.

MUDA, a youth and reforms-based party contesting its maiden election in Johor, won just one of the seven seats it contested. But it said the youth vote propelled it to second-place finishes in two constituencies.

"Though we are a new party and an underdog, we will work hard to bring a new form of politics in Johor and across Malaysia," MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Ros Russell)

By Rozanna Latiff


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 34 464 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2020 1 901 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
Net cash 2020 15 876 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 116 B 94,1 M 94,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Russell Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Soon-Wook Gwon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sun-Yong Lee Executive Board Member & Head-Finance
Ho-Jun Lee Director, Head-Research & Development
Sung-Ho Kim Director, Managing Director & Head-Sales
Byung-Ho Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSSELL CO., LTD.-14.13%94
ASML HOLDING N.V.-23.19%239 251
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-20.37%70 177
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-32.78%67 433
ENTEGRIS, INC.-12.85%16 366
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-5.63%14 949