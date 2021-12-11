Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Russell Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A217500   KR7217500008

RUSSELL CO., LTD.

(A217500)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 12/10
3840 KRW   -1.29%
12/10Nov CPI heats up to highest year-on-year rate since 1982
RE
12/10INSIDER SELL : Diamondback Energy
MT
12/10INSIDER SELL : Sprout Social
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games

12/11/2021 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAUSANNE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year's winter games.

The pair were part of the latest protest against the 2022 Olympic Games over Beijing's abuse of human rights and its treatment of minorities.

The United States will not send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to China's human rights "atrocities," it said earlier this month.

Members of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe (TYAE) and Students for a Free Tibet held a sit-in at the IOC building in Lausanne as officials gathered for a meeting.

The activists demanded countries withdraw from the event they have called the "Genocide Games", which they say are being used to burnish China's reputation.

China seized control of Tibet after its troops entered the region in 1950 in what it calls a "peaceful liberation". Tibet has since become one of the most restricted areas in the country. Critics, led by exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, say Beijing's rule amounts to "cultural genocide".

Two activists unfurled a banner over the entry to the building reading, "No Beijing 2022," while five students got inside the building and held a sit-in protest.

"Despite mounting international criticism of the IOC and China, the Chinese regime's human rights abuses in Tibet, East Turkestan, and Hong Kong continue unabated," said Tenzing Dhokhar, Campaigns Director of TYAE, one of the protesters.

"By collaborating with China, the IOC is making itself an accomplice of the Chinese Communist Party's crimes, which will be sports-washed by the Beijing Olympics."

Police started removing the campaigners after three hours of protests. Organisers and a Reuters eyewitness described the protest as peaceful, but the IOC said one of its security guards was injured.

"The IOC always listens to all concerns that are directly related to the Olympic Games. We have engaged multiple times with peaceful protesters and explained our position, but we will not engage with violent protesters who used force to enter the IOC building and injured a security guard by doing so," the IOC said in a statement.

The organisation has previously said it is a force for good and cannot have any influence over sovereign states.

Chinese authorities have been accused of facilitating forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in camps since 2016.

China denies wrongdoing, saying it has set up vocational training centres to combat extremism. (Reporting by Denis Balibouse, writing by John Revill, editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2021
All news about RUSSELL CO., LTD.
12/10Nov CPI heats up to highest year-on-year rate since 1982
RE
12/10INSIDER SELL : Diamondback Energy
MT
12/10INSIDER SELL : Sprout Social
MT
12/07NOVEMBER REBOUND IN CHINA'S KEY COMM : Russell
RE
12/07UK house price growth hits 15-year high - Halifax
RE
12/07NOVEMBER REBOUND IN CHINA'S KEY COMM : Russell
RE
12/06Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
12/06Wall Street regains some ground with help from easing virus fears
RE
12/06Wall Street regains some ground with help from easing virus fears
RE
12/06WHAT OPEC+ DOES WITH OUTPUT MATTERS : Russell
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34 464 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net income 2020 1 901 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
Net cash 2020 15 876 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 111 B 94,4 M 94,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Russell Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kang-Jik Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soon-Wook Gwon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Gwon Kim Head-Research Institute
Sung-Ho Kim Senior MD & Head-Sales
Dong-Hwan Lee Senior managing Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSSELL CO., LTD.33.33%94
ASML HOLDING N.V.72.31%317 567
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION49.48%99 398
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED61.04%84 970
ENTEGRIS, INC.52.85%19 906
QORVO, INC.-4.04%17 551