UK housing boom starts to fade as cost-of-living squeeze tightens - Halifax

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British house prices in January
rose at their slowest monthly pace since June last year as a
post-lockdown boom in the housing market started to fade and a
growing cost-of-living squeeze is likely to add a further brake,
mortgage lender Halifax said.
House prices in January rose by 0.3% from December, Halifax
said on Monday.
Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said "it
remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow
considerably over the next year" even as the limited supply of
houses for sale will provide some support to prices.
Affordability was still at historically low levels as house
price rises outstripped earnings growth, and younger buyers
faced challenging deposit requirements, he said.
"This situation is expected to become more acute in the
short-term as household budgets face even greater pressure from
an increase in the cost of living, and rises in interest rates
begin to feed through to mortgage rates," Galley said.
Last week, the Bank of England raised interest rates for the
second time in two months - albeit to a level still below that
before the pandemic struck - as it sought to head off inflation
running at a 30-year high.
Workers also face higher tax payments from April.
Compared with January last year, house prices were 9.7%
higher than a year earlier, matching December's annual pace of
increase, Halifax said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)