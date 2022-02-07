Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Russell Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A217500   KR7217500008

RUSSELL CO., LTD.

(A217500)
UK housing boom starts to fade as cost-of-living squeeze tightens - Halifax

02/07/2022
An estate agent's board is displayed outside a house on a terraced street in Blackburn

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British house prices in January rose at their slowest monthly pace since June last year as a post-lockdown boom in the housing market started to fade and a growing cost-of-living squeeze is likely to add a further brake, mortgage lender Halifax said.

House prices in January rose by 0.3% from December, Halifax said on Monday.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said "it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow considerably over the next year" even as the limited supply of houses for sale will provide some support to prices.

Affordability was still at historically low levels as house price rises outstripped earnings growth, and younger buyers faced challenging deposit requirements, he said.

"This situation is expected to become more acute in the short-term as household budgets face even greater pressure from an increase in the cost of living, and rises in interest rates begin to feed through to mortgage rates," Galley said.

Last week, the Bank of England raised interest rates for the second time in two months - albeit to a level still below that before the pandemic struck - as it sought to head off inflation running at a 30-year high.

Workers also face higher tax payments from April.

Compared with January last year, house prices were 9.7% higher than a year earlier, matching December's annual pace of increase, Halifax said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 34 464 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2020 1 901 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
Net cash 2020 15 876 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 139 B 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Technical analysis trends RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kang-Jik Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soon-Wook Gwon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Gwon Kim Head-Research Institute
Sung-Ho Kim Senior MD & Head-Sales
Dong-Hwan Lee Senior managing Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSSELL CO., LTD.2.36%116
ASML HOLDING N.V.-20.16%262 425
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-19.48%80 780
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-15.45%75 711
ENTEGRIS, INC.-7.23%17 422
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.23%15 188