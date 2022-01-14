Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Russell Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A217500   KR7217500008

RUSSELL CO., LTD.

(A217500)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/13
4630 KRW   -0.64%
UK study finds more Omicron hospitalisations in youngest children, but cases mild

01/14/2022 | 08:36am EST
Health workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic outside the Royal London Hospital in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Young children and babies are proportionally more likely to be hospitalised with Omicron compared to older children than with previous variants but the cases are still mild, British researchers said, adding the overall picture was reassuring.

Omicron has spread rapidly in Britain and fuelled a spike in cases to record highs, though the variant is less severe than previous ones, and high vaccination levels among adults have also helped to limit the rise in hospitalisations. Children are less vulnerable than older adults to COVID-19.

The study released on Friday, which was shared with government advisers, found there had been an increased proportion of young children admitted to hospital in the last four weeks, driven by babies under one.

Of children hospitalised with COVID-19, 42% were under 1, compared to around 30% in previous waves, the early data showed, though the researchers emphasised that the illnesses were mild.

"These are not particularly sick infants. In fact, they're coming in for short periods of time," study author Calum Semple, Professor in Child Health and Outbreak Medicine, University of Liverpool, told reporters, adding that the proportion requiring oxygen was falling.

The vaccination of over-12s might explain some of the proportional fall in older children going to hospital, Semple said, but it doesn't explain it all.

Russell Viner, Professor of Child and Adolescent Health, UCL, said that the trend was likely in part because Omicron symptoms might resemble the sort of respiratory conditions that would encourage parents to bring in babies to hospital as a precaution, whereas clinical pathways for older children would not bring them to hospital with such mild symptoms.

He added that the data was very early and could change.

"A very rapid review of clinical data is extremely reassuring," Viner told reporters.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 34 464 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net income 2020 1 901 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net cash 2020 15 876 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 134 B 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Russell Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUSSELL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kang-Jik Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soon-Wook Gwon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Gwon Kim Head-Research Institute
Sung-Ho Kim Senior MD & Head-Sales
Dong-Hwan Lee Senior managing Director & Head-Management Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSSELL CO., LTD.-0.86%113
ASML HOLDING N.V.-6.21%308 958
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-4.50%96 696
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-1.43%89 151
ENTEGRIS, INC.-4.88%17 859
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-1.41%16 250