Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF announced final distribution of 22.8572 cents per unit. The distribution is payable on January 16, 2024. Record Date is January 2, 2024.
Ex Date is December 29, 2024.
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.74 AUD
|-0.05%
|-0.34%
|-0.26%
|Dec. 21
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Estimated Distribution for the First Quarter Ended December 29, 2023 Payable on January 16, 2024
|CI
|Oct. 04
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Final Distribution, Payable on October 16, 2023
|CI
Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF announced final distribution of 22.8572 cents per unit. The distribution is payable on January 16, 2024. Record Date is January 2, 2024.
Ex Date is December 29, 2024.
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Estimated Distribution for the First Quarter Ended December 29, 2023 Payable on January 16, 2024
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Final Distribution, Payable on October 16, 2023
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Estimated Ordinary Dividend or the Quarter Ending September 29, 2023, Payable on October 16, 2023
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Estimated Ordinary Dividend for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2023, Payable on July 17, 2023
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend for the Period Ending March 31, 2023, Payable on April 19, 2023
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Final Distribution March 2022, Payable on April 19, 2022
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend for the Period Ending March 31, 2022, Payable on April 19, 2022
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend for the Period Ending December 31, 2021, Payable on January 18, 2022
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend for the Period Ending December 31, 2021, Payable on January 18, 2022
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Estimated Dividend for the Period Ending September 30, 2021, Payable on October 15, 2021
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend for the Period Ending June 30, 2021, Payable on July 15, 2021
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Estimated Dividend for the Period Ending June 30, 2021, Payable on July 15, 2021
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend for the Period Ending March 31, 2021, payable on April 19, 2021
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Reports Earnings Results for Half-Year Ended 31 December 2020
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Estimated Dividend for the Quarter Ending December 31, 2020, Payable on January 18, 2021
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Estimated Dividend for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2020, Payable on October 15, 2020
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Final Dividend, Payable on July 15, 2020
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Ordinary Distribution for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020, Payable on July 15, 2020
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Cash Dividend for the Period Ended March 31, 2020, Payable on April 17, 2020
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2019
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Ordinary Dividend for RCB - Exchange Traded Fund Units Fully Paid for the Quarter Ending December 31, 2019 Payable on January 16, 2020
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019, Payable on October 15, 2019
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Reports Audited Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2019
|CI
|Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Announces Estimated Ordinary Dividend for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019, Payable on October 15, 2019
|CI