November 23, 2023 at 02:05 am EST

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russian fish farming company Inarctica says:

* Announces start of secondary public offering (SPO) on Moscow Exchange;

* To offer shares worth around 4% of company in SPO, taking total free float to around 18%;

* Sets SPO price range at 900-968.5 roubles ($10.03-$10.79) per share;

* SPO may increase share liquidity and market value of the company;

* Plans to allocate about 4 billion roubles for dividend payments on 2023 results. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 89.7230 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)