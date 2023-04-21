Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  RussNeft
  News
  Summary
    RNFT   RU000A0JSE60

RUSSNEFT

(RNFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
88.80 RUB   +0.45%
RussNeft : Sponsored "Rovesnik" has again become a hospitable platform for young athletes with disabilities

04/21/2023 | 05:00am EDT
20.04.2023

The Saratov branch of PJSC "RussNeft", together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Saratov Region and the Regional Children's and Youth Sports and Adaptive School "Rehabilitation and Physical Education", organized the sports competitions "Awards for the strongest! Health is for everyone!" for children with disabilities. The Spartakiad was held on the basis of the sponsored children's health center "Rovesnik". The project with a long history this time hosted 130 children - pupils of the Children's and Youth Sports School "RiF" from various regions of the Saratov region. Young athletes tested their strength in table tennis, swimming, darts, athletics and chess tournaments. Two-time champions of the Paralympic Games, multiple champions and record holders of the world, Europe and Russia Konstantin Lisenkov and Denis Tarasov again came to provide support. By their personal example, athletes from year to year convincingly prove how important it is to play sports, strive for victories and believe in yourself. The Spartakiad gave young athletes sports victories, faith in their own abilities, vivid emotions and meeting with friends.

About company

PJSC "RussNeft" ranks among the top-10 largest oil companies by crude oil production in Russia.

The Company possesses a well-balanced portfolio of assets located in the key Russian oil and gas provinces (West Siberia, Volga-Urals and Central Siberia) as well as in Azerbaijan.

The headcount of the Company is around 8,000 employees.

Disclaimer

NK Russneft PAO published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 269 B - -
Net income 2021 32 375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 80 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 118 M 320 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 978
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart RUSSNEFT
Duration : Period :
RussNeft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evgeniy Viktorovich Tolochek President
Olga Yevgenyevna Prozorovskaya Director, Senior Vice President-Economy & Finance
Sergey Vadimovich Stepashin Independent Director
Andrey Mikhailovich Derekh Independent Director
Vladimir Lvovich Shcherbak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSSNEFT0.00%320
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.91%321 805
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.05%125 769
CNOOC LIMITED25.25%75 744
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.69%69 511
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.12%65 763
