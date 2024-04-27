PJSC "RussNeft" has completed the modernization of the infrastructure serving the production facilities of the Nizhnevartovsk block of the Company. The first stock oil run was successfully transferred to the "Transneft" system through a new metering station along an updated in-field oil pipeline. The purpose of the program for the diversification of hydrocarbon transportation facilities and the renewal of the pipeline artery of stock oil is to reduce environmental risks in the Nizhnevartovsk region. As part of the modernization, RussNeft built a pressure oil pipeline and facilities of the operating linear part, an oil pumping station and a central custody transfer facility. The reconstruction of tank farms at the ground facilities of the producing asset was also completed. The pipeline transport system in the Nizhnevartovsk block is one of the largest in the Company's branches and now stands in excess of 1,750 km.
PJSC "RussNeft" ranks among the top-10 largest oil companies by crude oil production in Russia.
The Company possesses a well-balanced portfolio of assets located in the key Russian oil and gas provinces (West Siberia, Volga-Urals and Central Siberia) as well as in Azerbaijan.
The headcount of the Company is around 7,000 employees.
