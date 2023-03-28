Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. RussNeft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNFT   RU000A0JSE60

RUSSNEFT

(RNFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
88.80 RUB   +0.45%
11:19aRussneft : handed over equipment to a sponsored technical school
PU
03/20Oil export and transit via Russia's western ports set to rise 9% in March m/m -sources, Reuters calculations
RE
03/17Russneft : allocates funding to the Victory Day celebration
PU
RussNeft : handed over equipment to a sponsored technical school

03/28/2023 | 11:19am EDT
28.03.2023
The Ulyanovsk branch of PJSC "RussNeft" donated equipment to the sponsored Ryazan Technical School for the purpose of using it as a visual aid for future oil industry specialists. The Company and the technical school cooperate in the field of training mid-level specialists for the oil industry of the region and jointly implement an educational program in the specialty "Development and operation of oil and gas fields." As part of the cooperation program, students are given tours at the Company's production facilities to get acquainted with oil production processes. The Ulyanovsk branch of PJSC "RussNeft" systematically implements charitable and sponsorship programs in the areas of its operation. It contributes to the development of the social sphere of the region, and also provides targeted support to people in need.
About company

PJSC "RussNeft" ranks among the top-10 largest oil companies by crude oil production in Russia.

The Company possesses a well-balanced portfolio of assets located in the key Russian oil and gas provinces (West Siberia, Volga-Urals and Central Siberia) as well as in Azerbaijan.

The headcount of the Company is around 8,000 employees.

Share:

Attachments

Disclaimer

NK Russneft PAO published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 15:18:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 269 B - -
Net income 2021 32 375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 80 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 118 M 340 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 978
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart RUSSNEFT
Duration : Period :
RussNeft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evgeniy Viktorovich Tolochek President
Olga Yevgenyevna Prozorovskaya Director, Senior Vice President-Economy & Finance
Sergey Vadimovich Stepashin Independent Director
Andrey Mikhailovich Derekh Independent Director
Vladimir Lvovich Shcherbak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUSSNEFT0.00%340
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.05%300 587
CONOCOPHILLIPS-17.39%118 806
CNOOC LIMITED12.83%68 231
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-16.32%63 697
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.32%57 732
