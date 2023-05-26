Ruth Hospitality : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
ruth20230525_8k.htm
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 23, 2023
RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.
1030 W. Canton Avenue, Ste. 100
Winter Park, FL
32789
Item5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (the "Company") held on May 23, 2023, the stockholders of the Company voted on: (i) the election of each of the Company's eight (8) nominees to serve on the Company's board of directors until the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders; (ii) an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; (iii) an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and (iv) the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2023.
The results of the voting were as follows:
Election of Directors
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker
Non-votes
Giannella Alvarez
26,058,640
228,137
7,219
2,785,619
Mary L. Baglivo
26,023,427
263,185
7,384
2,785,619
Carla R. Cooper
24,439,204
1,848,67
6,117
2,785,619
Cheryl J. Henry
25,793,351
493,690
6,955
2,785,619
Stephen M. King
26,153,148
133,467
7,381
2,785,619
Michael P. O'Donnell
25,937,500
348,227
8,269
2,785,619
Marie L. Perry
26,153,357
133,553
7,086
2,785,619
Robin P. Selati
25,430,114
855,719
8,163
2,785,619
Accordingly, each of the eight (8) nominees received a majority of votes cast and therefore was elected to serve as a director until the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders.
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker
Non-votes
Advisory Vote to Approve
Named Executive Officer Compensation
25,459,252
811,759
22,985
2,785,619
Accordingly, a majority of votes were cast in favor of the advisory resolution to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and the advisory resolution was approved.
Advisory Vote to Approve the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation
Votes For
Broker
Non-votes
One Year
25,077,105
2,785,619
Two Years
71,292
Three Years
1,137,363
Withhold/Abstain
8,236
Accordingly, a majority of votes were cast in favor of an annual advisory resolution to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Ratification of the Appointment of KPMG LLP
28,699,387
352,972
27,257
Accordingly, a majority of votes were cast in favor of the proposal, and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2023 was ratified.
Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023