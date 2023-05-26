Ruth Hospitality : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 23, 2023

RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.

Delaware 000-51485 72-1060618

Item5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (the "Company") held on May 23, 2023, the stockholders of the Company voted on: (i) the election of each of the Company's eight (8) nominees to serve on the Company's board of directors until the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders; (ii) an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; (iii) an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and (iv) the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2023.

The results of the voting were as follows:

Election of Directors Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-votes Giannella Alvarez 26,058,640 228,137 7,219 2,785,619 Mary L. Baglivo 26,023,427 263,185 7,384 2,785,619 Carla R. Cooper 24,439,204 1,848,67 6,117 2,785,619 Cheryl J. Henry 25,793,351 493,690 6,955 2,785,619 Stephen M. King 26,153,148 133,467 7,381 2,785,619 Michael P. O'Donnell 25,937,500 348,227 8,269 2,785,619 Marie L. Perry 26,153,357 133,553 7,086 2,785,619 Robin P. Selati 25,430,114 855,719 8,163 2,785,619

Accordingly, each of the eight (8) nominees received a majority of votes cast and therefore was elected to serve as a director until the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-votes Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation 25,459,252 811,759 22,985 2,785,619

Accordingly, a majority of votes were cast in favor of the advisory resolution to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and the advisory resolution was approved.

Advisory Vote to Approve the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation Votes For Broker Non-votes One Year 25,077,105 2,785,619 Two Years 71,292 Three Years 1,137,363 Withhold/Abstain 8,236

Accordingly, a majority of votes were cast in favor of an annual advisory resolution to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Ratification of the Appointment of KPMG LLP 28,699,387 352,972 27,257

Accordingly, a majority of votes were cast in favor of the proposal, and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2023 was ratified.

