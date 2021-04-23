Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUTH

RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.

(RUTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ruth Hospitality : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 7, 2021

04/23/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUTH) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A press release with first quarter 2021 financial results will be issued at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8470. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the password is 13718600. The replay will be available until Friday, May 14, 2021. The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website at www.rhgi.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 140 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – “sizzling.”

For information about our restaurants or to purchase gift cards, please visit www.RuthsChris.com. For more information about Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., please visit www.rhgi.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.
09:31aRUTH HOSPITALITY  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 7, 2..
BU
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Ruth's Hospitality Group Insider Continues Selling Trend with T..
MT
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Ruth's Hospitality Group Insider Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Sell..
MT
03/12RUTH HOSPITALITY  : RUTH) sees Significant Insider Selling
MT
03/11INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Ruth's Hospitality Group
MT
03/08RUTH HOSPITALITY  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Ruth's Hospitality Gro..
MT
03/05RUTH HOSPITALITY  : RUTHS HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND AN..
AQ
03/05RUTH HOSPITALITY  : Stephens Adjusts Ruth's Hospitality Group PT to $25 From $19..
MT
03/05RUTH HOSPITALITY  : Posts Lower Q4 Results; CEO Cheryl Henry to Become Chairpers..
MT
03/05RUTH'S HOSPITALITY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 372 M - -
Net income 2021 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 862 M 862 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 498
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,00 $
Last Close Price 24,63 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cheryl J. Henry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristy Chipman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael P. O'Donnell Chairman
Susan L. Mirdamadi Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Carla R. Cooper Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC.38.92%862
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-13.74%35 178
ARAMARK1.74%9 943
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.29.08%7 033
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.26.58%5 366
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.05%3 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ