RVL Pharmaceuticals : 2022 Irish Statutory Financial Statements

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors present their report together with the consolidated group financial statements and parent company financial statements of the Company (as defined below) for the financial year ended December 31, 2022.

Principal activities and nature of operations

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an Irish public limited company (the "Parent Company"), together with its subsidiaries (the "Company" or the "consolidated group"), is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular medicine and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas.

In July 2020, we received regulatory approval from the United States ("U.S.") Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for RVL-1201, or Upneeq, (oxymetazoline hydrocholoride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy or low-lying eyelids, in adults. Upneeq was commercially launched in September 2020 to a limited number of eye care professionals with commercialisation operations expanded in 2021 among ophthalmology, optometry and oculoplastic specialties. In February 2022, Upneeq was commercially expanded into the medical aesthetics market in the U.S.

On August 27, 2021, we announced the closing of the divestiture of our portfolio of branded and non-promoted products and our Marietta, Georgia, manufacturing facility (collectively, the "Legacy Business"), to certain affiliates of Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Alora") for $111 million in cash upon closing, subject to certain post- closing adjustments, and up to $60 million in contingent milestone payments. Pursuant to the divestiture, we retained the rights to Upneeq and to arbaclofen extended release ("ER") tablets, which is under development for the treatment of spasticity in multiple sclerosis. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we received an aggregate of $5.0 million in cash from Alora related to contingent milestone payments earned in connection with the sale of the Legacy Business.

With the divestiture of the Legacy Business, our commercial operations are conducted by our wholly-owned subsidiary, RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiary RVL Pharmacy, LLC ("RVL Pharmacy"). RVL Pharmacy exclusively conducts pharmacy operations dedicated to the processing and fulfilment of prescriptions for Upneeq.

Following the divestiture of the Legacy Business, we are exploring opportunities to sell or out-licence our late- stage product candidate arbaclofen ER tablets designed for the alleviation of signs and symptoms of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis for which we have completed Phase III clinical trials.

On January 14, 2022, we changed our name from Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc and our ordinary shares began trading under the symbol "RVLP."

Unless otherwise indicated or required by the context, references throughout to "RVL," or the "Company," refer to the Company's continuing operations following the sale of its Legacy Business.

Basis of presentation

The directors have elected to prepare the consolidated financial statements in accordance with Section 279 of the Companies Act 2014, which provides that a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and profit or loss may be given by preparing the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. accounting standards ("U.S. GAAP"), as defined in that section to the extent that the use of those principles in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements does not contravene any provision of Part 6 of the Companies Act 2014.

Statement of directors' responsibilities in respect of the directors' report and the accompanying financial statements

The directors are responsible for preparing the directors' report and the consolidated and parent company financial statements in accordance with Irish law.

Irish law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year giving a true and fair view of the consolidated group and parent company's assets, liabilities and financial position as at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the consolidated group for the financial year. Under that law, the Directors have prepared the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. accounting standards, as defined in Section 279(1) of the Companies Act 2014, to the extent that the use of those principles in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements does not contravene any provision of the Companies Act 2014 or of any regulations made thereunder, and the parent company financial statements in accordance with

