RVL Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation May 2023
05/15/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc
Corporate Presentation
May 11th, 2023
1
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward‐looking statements. You should not rely upon forward‐looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including information concerning our commercial development of Upneeq; information concerning the commercial opportunity for Upneeq, including our ability to build an addressable patient audience for Upneeq, our ability to reach this patient audience through RVL Pharmacy, the rollout of our subscription-enabling technology, and our estimates regarding the proportion of the U.S. patient population that self identifies as having droopy eyelid or would otherwise purchase Upneeq; our beliefs regarding the market opportunity for Upneeq; estimates regarding the likelihood that eye care providers would recommend Upneeq to patients; information concerning our commercial strategy for Upneeq, including planned enhancements to our sales and marketing efforts, our expectations to reach positive cash flows, and our expansion into medical aesthetics and planned consumer outreach. Each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others: that our estimates regarding the commercial opportunity including telemedicine and addressable patient audience for Upneeq are
RVL Eye Care
inaccurate; that the intended effects of Upneeq are not experienced by patients or consumers; that we are unable to realize our planned sales and marketing enhancements in order execute on our commercial strategy for Upneeq, as well as the other factors that are described in the "Risk
$20M - $30M
Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 20, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC.
We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.
2
RVL Pharmaceuticals Overview
An ocular aesthetics company dedicated to Upneeq®, the first and only FDA- approved treatment for low-lying eyelid(s) ("acquired ptosis") in adults
RVL Eye Care
RVL Aesthetics
Manufacturing
Partnership
Operational 3Q20
Launched 3Q20
Launched 1Q22
July 2020
Owned and integrated
State-of-the art blow-fill-
Commercial platform dedicated to sales & marketing of Upneeq
across eye care, medical aesthetics, and consumer channels with
pharmacy fulfillment elevating
seal manufacturing facility
flexibility to support additional growth assets downstream
the patient and provider Rx
Exclusive US supply
experience
partnership
Global
Partnership
Exclusive commercial rights to Upneeq® in Japan, China, EMEA
Remaining milestone
payments of up to $31mm and sales-based royalties
3
RVL Pharmaceuticals Overview
An ocular aesthetics company dedicated to Upneeq®, the first and only FDA- approved treatment for low-lying eyelid(s) ("acquired ptosis") in adults
Ocular aesthetics company purpose-built to optimize Upneeq's commercial potential across medical aesthetics and eye care channels
2
Upneeq is the first and onlyFDA-approved eye drop for low-lying eyelid(s) ("acquired ptosis"), a common condition affecting millions of adults in
the US alone with a major unmet need
Foundational eye care footprint bridges to a ~$2 billion US aesthetics market opportunity with global potential through Santen partnership
Integrated multi-channel business model serves as a unique, and leverageable platform, for future growth opportunities
Strong US IP estate protecting Upneeq with patents extending to 2039
4
Financial Performance Update - Executing on Business Strategy
Upneeq Net Product Sales ($000's)
• 2022 net product sales of $34.2M, an increase of 356%
$40,000
$35,000
$30,000
$25,000
$20,000
$34.2M
year-over-year
•
1Q23 sales of $8.8M, an increase of 49% over 1Q22
•
Op leverage with 32%, or ~$8M, reduction in total
$15,000
$10,000
$7.5M
$5,000
$0.5M
$-
2020
2021
2022
Cumulative Upneeq HCP Customers (@ period end)
Pharmacy Prescribers
Eye Care Purchasing Prescribers
Medical Aesthetics Purchasing Locations
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
-
2020
2021
2022
5
operating expenses from 1Q22
• Expanded national launch of Upneeq into the medical
aesthetics channel completing first full year in Feb23
A dedicated sales force activated ~4,800 cumulative purchasing locations opened through 1Q23
Majority of aesthetic orders, or 54%, represented reorders in 1Q23
Total eye care prescriber base continues to grow despite the absence of personal promotion
The paid pharmacy prescriber base increased 8% to ~19,900 from 4Q22 through 1Q23
