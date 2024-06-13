EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

13.06.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Payment report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 20, 2024
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zahlungsbericht-2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 20, 2024
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-payment-report-2023

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
