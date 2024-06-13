EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Payment report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 20, 2024

Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zahlungsbericht-2023



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 20, 2024

Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-payment-report-2023



