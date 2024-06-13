EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Payment report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 20, 2024
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zahlungsbericht-2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 20, 2024
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-payment-report-2023
