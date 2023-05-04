Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RWE AG
  News
  Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:20:32 2023-05-04 am EDT
41.71 EUR   +0.06%
02:06aAfr : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
02:03aRwe : breaks ground for the onshore substation for Thor offshore wind farm
PU
12:52aEquinor's Q1 profit beats forecast
RE
AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/04/2023 | 02:06am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.05.2023 / 08:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-2023

04.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1624005  04.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 39 813 M 44 016 M 44 016 M
Net income 2023 2 717 M 3 003 M 3 003 M
Net Debt 2023 6 572 M 7 266 M 7 266 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 31 003 M 34 277 M 34 277 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 18 310
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 41,68 €
Average target price 51,61 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG0.22%34 277
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.71%98 280
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.45%52 581
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.13%50 851
SEMPRA ENERGY1.24%49 230
ENGIE7.31%38 551
