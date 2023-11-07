EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



07.11.2023

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023

Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-Q3-2023



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023

Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-Q3-2023



