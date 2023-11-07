EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.11.2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-Q3-2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-Q3-2023

07.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1767045  07.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1767045&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp