EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-Q3-2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2023
Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-Q3-2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
