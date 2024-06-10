(new: further analyst opinions, also including banks)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares from the energy and banking sectors suffered particularly badly from political uncertainty on Monday. In the European elections, right-wing parties achieved major successes in several countries. In France, uncertainty was particularly high because President Emmanuel Macron wants to create clear political conditions there with a new election of the National Assembly.

"The shift to the right in Europe is bringing political uncertainty back to the trading floor," said market analyst Jochen Stanzl from broker CMC Markets this morning. The election result is a bitter pill not only for the German "traffic light" coalition, but also for the French government, commented analyst Christian Henke from broker IG.

In Germany, the poor performance of the current governing coalition caused a stir. "With a cumulative vote share of less than a third, the traffic light parties have been given a clear lesson," said a commentary by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) in the morning. Without the prospect of a continuation of the coalition beyond 2025, their internal differences are likely to increase further and their decision-making power is likely to decrease further, the bank speculates.

The Greens, the driving force behind the German energy transition, suffered significant losses in the European elections on Sunday. Their share of the vote slipped from over 20 percent to 11.9 percent.

Against this backdrop, the shares of wind turbine manufacturer Nordex fell by four percent. The DAX group RWE and the solar specialist SMA also suffered significant losses of two and four percent respectively.

While the Dax fell by a good one percent around midday on Monday, the leading index Cac 40 in Paris fell even more sharply by two percent. Investors' risk aversion was also evident on the European bond market, where yields rose particularly sharply in France. On the currency market, the euro exchange rate was under pressure.

For economist Marion Muehlberger from Deutsche Bank, the elections bring two conclusions. The result also shows that the majority held by the center parties in the European Parliament is holding. On the other hand, she fears that the upcoming elections in France will have the greatest impact. LBBW spoke of a "drumbeat in Paris".

In France, the right-wing nationalist Rassemblement Nationale led by Marine Le Pen emerged as the clear winner of the European elections. With the new election, President Emmanuel Macron is probably hoping to expand his majority in the parliamentary chamber. "But achieving this majority is unlikely to be easy, as Macron's party looks weakened," wrote JPMorgan expert Raphael Brun-Aguerre this morning.

According to the JPMorgan expert, there is now a risk that a majority will emerge outside of Macron's party. In this case, he would have to appoint a prime minister who corresponds to the new majority. In such a phase, known as "cohabitation", the prime minister would govern the country and Macron's role would be limited to foreign policy, defense and justice, the JPMorgan expert said.

According to Barclays analyst Peter Crampton, the uncertainty in France poses increased risks for utilities there. Shares in Engie recently fell by almost five percent in Paris. French banks were also hit relatively hard on Monday, with Societe Generale, for example, falling by 7.7 percent. Vinci shares also suffered in the infrastructure sector, falling by up to 5.7 percent./tih/niw/mis