  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
01:19:03 2023-01-11 pm EST
40.45 EUR   +2.52%
12:32pAachen's police chief: Around 200 activists left voluntarily
DP
11:30aNRW Interior Minister Reul calls for people to leave Lützerath
DP
10:52aFederal government defends eviction from Lützerath - criticism of violence
DP
Aachen's police chief: Around 200 activists left voluntarily

01/11/2023 | 12:32pm EST
ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - Two police officers were slightly injured Wednesday during evacuation operations in the lignite mining town of Lützerath, according to Aachen police chief Dirk Weinspach. However, the officers were fit for duty, he told reporters. About 200 climate activists voluntarily left the area on the first day of evacuation, he said. Work would continue overnight, albeit "on a reduced scale." The real challenge still lies ahead for the police, Weinspach said, referring to the evacuation of the seven buildings on the site. So far, the tactical planning has worked, the police chief stressed.

Late in the afternoon, according to observations of dpa reporters, trucks transported bushes, shrubs and felled trees away from the site. The Lützerath settlement in the Rhenish lignite mining area is to be demolished in order to be able to extract the coal deposits underneath. Climate activists want to prevent this./uho/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 29 114 M 31 272 M 31 272 M
Net income 2022 2 675 M 2 873 M 2 873 M
Net Debt 2022 6 178 M 6 636 M 6 636 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 26 677 M 28 654 M 28 654 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 39,45 €
Average target price 51,74 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-5.15%28 654
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY2.92%108 357
SEMPRA ENERGY1.68%49 511
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 151
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.52%45 522
ENGIE-1.73%34 231