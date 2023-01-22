Advanced search
After eviction from Lützerath: RWE wants compensation from activists

01/22/2023 | 07:39am EST
OSNABRÜCK (dpa-AFX) - Following the eviction of the village of Lützerath, energy company RWE has announced civil action against demonstrators. "Of course, all disruptors must expect a claim for damages," company spokesman Guido Steffen told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung (Saturday). However, he added that it was not yet possible to put a figure on how high these could be. There is still no final damage assessment in connection with the evacuation.

Lützerath, which belongs to Erkelenz near Düsseldorf and Cologne, had been cleared in a large-scale police operation lasting several days against the resistance of hundreds of climate activists. RWE wants to mine lignite there. According to the energy company, there was considerable damage to property, including vehicles and equipment belonging to the company. In addition, several wells and switching stations were destroyed./mi/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
