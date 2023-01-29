Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:39:54 2023-01-27 am EST
41.16 EUR   -1.67%
08:51aNo consequences for 'Pinky' and 'Brain' - tunnel closed
DP
08:45aFederal government provides 4.3 billion euros in relief for gas and heating customers
DP
08:42aAnti-nuclear activists demonstrate at Emsland nuclear power plant
DP
Anti-nuclear activists demonstrate at Emsland nuclear power plant

01/29/2023 | 08:42am EST
HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Demonstrators have again protested at the Emsland nuclear power plant in Lingen against the continued operation of the remaining nuclear power plants. According to police and activists, around 20 to 30 people took part in the action. Police described the situation on Sunday morning as "completely peaceful", saying it was a registered rally. The initiative "Runterfahren" announced that they had blocked the access gate to the nuclear power plant with a "non-violent sit-in". However, should there be discussions about further lifetime extensions, "larger actions of civil disobedience" could follow, the activists warned.

Currently, the Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear power plants are still in operation in Germany. They were supposed to be shut down on December 31, 2022. However, because of the energy crisis, they are to continue running in a so-called temporary stretch operation until April 15 at the latest./cwe/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 31 310 M 31 310 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 914 M 2 914 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 477 M 8 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 27 833 M 30 214 M 30 214 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 41,16 €
Average target price 51,79 €
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-1.03%30 214
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-9.04%95 496
SEMPRA ENERGY3.86%50 869
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.38%48 846
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.07%46 793
ENGIE-2.93%34 174