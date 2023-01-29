Anti-nuclear activists demonstrate at Emsland nuclear power plant

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Demonstrators have again protested at the Emsland nuclear power plant in Lingen against the continued operation of the remaining nuclear power plants. According to police and activists, around 20 to 30 people took part in the action. Police described the situation on Sunday morning as "completely peaceful", saying it was a registered rally. The initiative "Runterfahren" announced that they had blocked the access gate to the nuclear power plant with a "non-violent sit-in". However, should there be discussions about further lifetime extensions, "larger actions of civil disobedience" could follow, the activists warned.

Currently, the Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear power plants are still in operation in Germany. They were supposed to be shut down on December 31, 2022. However, because of the energy crisis, they are to continue running in a so-called temporary stretch operation until April 15 at the latest./cwe/DP/stw