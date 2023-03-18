Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:41:52 2023-03-17 pm EDT
37.85 EUR   -2.50%
Around 1000 people at climate demo in Essen

03/18/2023 | 11:41am EDT
ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - According to police reports, a good 1,000 people in Essen on Saturday called on the energy company RWE not to mine the coal under Lützerath in the Rhineland. At noon, climate activists marched through the city center after a rally and demanded: "The coal under Lützerath must stay in the ground." According to police, the slightly more than 1,000 participants wanted to march to RWE headquarters and form a human chain there. In January, the police had evacuated the village of Lützerath, which was occupied by climate activists at the Garzweiler opencast lignite mine, in an operation that lasted several days. RWE wants to mine coal there. In Essen, the demonstrators demanded that the company stop lignite mining, as otherwise the agreed climate targets could not be achieved. According to the police spokesman, the protest went "without a hitch" until the early afternoon./wa/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -2.50% 37.85 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
WA, INC. 2.41% 2895 Delayed Quote.5.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 746 M 30 746 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 862 M 2 862 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 324 M 8 324 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 28 154 M 30 012 M 30 012 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
