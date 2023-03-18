Around 1000 people at climate demo in Essen

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - According to police reports, a good 1,000 people in Essen on Saturday called on the energy company RWE not to mine the coal under Lützerath in the Rhineland. At noon, climate activists marched through the city center after a rally and demanded: "The coal under Lützerath must stay in the ground." According to police, the slightly more than 1,000 participants wanted to march to RWE headquarters and form a human chain there. In January, the police had evacuated the village of Lützerath, which was occupied by climate activists at the Garzweiler opencast lignite mine, in an operation that lasted several days. RWE wants to mine coal there. In Essen, the demonstrators demanded that the company stop lignite mining, as otherwise the agreed climate targets could not be achieved. According to the police spokesman, the protest went "without a hitch" until the early afternoon./wa/DP/zb