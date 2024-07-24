BONN (dpa-AFX) - In view of the changing electricity mix in Germany, the Federal Network Agency wants to reorganize the discounts that industrial companies receive for their electricity consumption. The regulatory authority presented a key points paper on the reform of grid fees for industry in Bonn.

"The old grid fee rebates no longer meet the requirements of an electricity system characterized by a high proportion of renewable electricity generation," says Klaus Müller, head of the authority. The aim is to provide incentives to ensure that electricity consumption by industry is "system-friendly" in future.

More electricity generation from renewables

The rebates are very important for the industry. They date back to a time when nuclear power plants and coal-fired power plants were the central elements in German electricity generation and energy production was relatively even. Nuclear power plants are now history in Germany and the proportion of coal in the electricity mix is falling.

More than half of the electricity generated in Germany already comes from wind turbines, photovoltaic systems and other green energy plants, and the trend is still rising. However, their electricity generation fluctuates - depending on how much wind is blowing and whether the sun is shining, there is sometimes more and sometimes less electricity.

Industry to become more flexible

The Federal Network Agency now wants to put gentle pressure on industry with new discounts on grid fees so that companies use new technology and adapt their electricity requirements to changing generation conditions. "Industry and commerce should pay reduced grid fees if they consume more electricity in situations of high electricity supply," says Federal Network Agency President Müller. "Conversely, they will also receive a reduction in grid fees if they consume less electricity in times of scarce electricity supply."

A transition from a rigid to a flexible system is being proposed. Following the initiation of a so-called determination procedure, the project will now be discussed with the industry and other stakeholders. It will be some time before the new discounts are set.

Reaction from the VKU

The Association of Local Utilities (VKU) sees the authorities' proposal as positive, as it could contribute to grid stability. "The proposals can prevent renewable energy plants from having to be curtailed at times when there is a lot of electricity from wind and solar energy due to a lack of customers," says VKU Managing Director Ingbert Liebing. The current regulations are no longer up to date./wdw/DP/mis