KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Are EU states allowed to take legal action in German courts against international arbitration proceedings on investments in the energy sector? This is what the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe wants to decide on Thursday (8:30 a.m.). The case involves several proceedings, with Germany and the Netherlands on one side and energy companies from other EU countries, including RWE and Uniper, on the other. (Case no. I ZB 43/22 et al.)

The background is the so-called Energy Charter Treaty, according to which an independent arbitration court is to arbitrate in disputes between a country and investors from another country. When Germany and the Netherlands changed their energy policies in the face of the climate crisis and foreign investors launched precisely those arbitration proceedings, the EU states wanted to stop it.

The legal issues involved are complex: legal rules in Germany and EU case law may contradict the route via arbitration courts. Among other issues, the question is whether German courts have international jurisdiction and how narrowly judgments of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) should be interpreted./kre/DP/nas