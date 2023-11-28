LONDON/ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The energy group RWE has set itself higher targets for the current decade. In the years 2024 to 2030, 55 billion euros net are to be invested worldwide and the green portfolio is to be expanded to more than 65 gigawatts (GW), the Essen-based company announced at its Capital Markets Day in London on Tuesday. The investments are intended to give a strong boost to profitable growth.

CEO Markus Krebber anticipates an average annual increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ber EBITDA) of 14 percent, which would bring this figure to more than 9 billion euros by 2030.

And the shareholders should also get their share of the cake. The dividend is to increase by 5 to 10 percent annually. As early as next year to 1.10 euros from the currently planned 1 euro per share for the current 2023 financial year. This was also the lower limit envisaged by the management for the coming years./lew/jha/