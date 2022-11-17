CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Notification of the execution of the share buyback

Essen, 17 November 2022, RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 (b), Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – share buyback

On 11 November 2022, RWE Aktiengesellschaft commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 15 August 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1 (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. A total of 424,120 shares (ISIN DE0007037129), corresponding to 0.06272 % of the company’s capital stock were bought back. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 39.59895 The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 16,794,705.09 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

In the period from 11 November 2022 to 16 November 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date: 11.11.2022

Total number of shares bought back: 106,000

Weighted average share price (EUR): 40.1383

Aggregated volume (EUR): 4,254,659.80

Date: 14.11.2022

Total number of shares bought back: 106,000

Weighted average share price (EUR): 38.8627

Aggregated volume (EUR): 4,119,446.20

Date: 15.11.2022

Total number of shares bought back: 106,000

Weighted average share price (EUR): 39.4553

Aggregated volume (EUR): 4,182,261.80

Date: 16.11.2022

Total number of shares bought back: 106,120

Weighted average share price (EUR): 39.9391

Aggregated volume (EUR): 4,238,337.29

Total

Total number of shares bought back: 424,120

Weighted average share price (EUR): 39.59895

Aggregated volume (EUR): 16,794,705.09

The single transactions effected within one day are published at www.rwe.com.

Essen, November 2022

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board