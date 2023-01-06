Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RWE AG
  News
  Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:29 2023-01-06 am EST
39.03 EUR   +0.36%
05:53aMunicipal utilities association: December aid largely handled without problems
DP
05:49aCms : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:06aRWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01/06/2023 | 05:49am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06.01.2023 / 11:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On 21 December 2022 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

In January 2023 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 793 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 37.562926. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 29,787.400 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft`s website (http://www.rwe.com/).


06.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1529519  06.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 29 114 M 30 646 M 30 646 M
Net income 2022 2 710 M 2 853 M 2 853 M
Net Debt 2022 6 795 M 7 153 M 7 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,78x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 26 298 M 27 682 M 27 682 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 38,89 €
Average target price 51,26 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-6.49%27 682
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY5.54%110 806
SEMPRA ENERGY0.32%48 734
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%47 549
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.22%45 353
ENGIE-0.28%34 034