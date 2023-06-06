Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:49:08 2023-06-06 am EDT
39.25 EUR   +0.35%
CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06/06/2023 | 07:39am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06.06.2023 / 13:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On 21 December 2022 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

In June 2023 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 999 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 34.497207. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 34,462.710 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft`s website (http://www.rwe.com/).


06.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1650703  06.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 38 944 M 41 719 M 41 719 M
Net income 2023 2 733 M 2 927 M 2 927 M
Net Debt 2023 7 714 M 8 263 M 8 263 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 29 092 M 31 164 M 31 164 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 19 275
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Peter Keitel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-5.96%31 164
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.54%91 826
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 420
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.48%48 516
SEMPRA ENERGY-6.17%45 628
UNIPER SE92.00%44 338
