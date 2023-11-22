EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement of implementation of buyback programme
Essen, 22 November 2023, RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - Buyback programme
On 15 November 2023, RWE Aktiengesellschaft began the share buyback initiated by announcement on 1 September 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. A total of 421,816 shares (ISIN DE0007037129), corresponding to 0.05671% of the share capital, were repurchased. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 38.2568. Treasury shares were acquired for a total price of EUR 16,137,338.58 (excluding incidental costs).
The sole purpose of acquiring the shares was to fulfil obligations arising from an employee share programme within the meaning of Art. 5 para. 2 lit. c of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
The buyback was carried out via XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the management of a credit institution, which made its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.
In the period from 15 November 2023 to 21 November 2023, the total number of shares bought back, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows per day:
Date: 15 November 2023
Total number of shares repurchased: 84,363
Weighted average share price (EUR): 38.1768
Aggregate volume (EUR): 3,220,709.38
Date: 16 November 2023
Total number of shares repurchased: 84,363
Weighted average share price (EUR): 38.2923
Aggregate volume (EUR): 3,230,453.30
Date: 17 November 2023
Total number of shares repurchased: 84,363
Weighted average share price (EUR): 38.4298
Aggregate volume (EUR): 3,242,053.22
Date: 20 November 2023
Total number of shares repurchased: 84,363
Weighted average share price (EUR): 38.3293
Aggregate volume (EUR): 3,233,574.74
Date: 21 November 2023
Total number of shares repurchased: 84,364
Weighted average share price (EUR): 38.0559
Aggregate volume (EUR): 3,210,547.95
Total number of shares repurchased: 421,816
Weighted average share price (EUR): 38.2568
Aggregate volume (EUR): 16,137,338.58
The individual transactions carried out within one day are published at www.rwe.com
Essen, November 2023
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
