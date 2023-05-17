Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Call for innovations in floating offshore wind: TetraSpar Demonstrator launches global competition

05/17/2023 | 05:50am EDT
Copyright: TetraSpar Demonstrator ApS

  • Solutions wanted in the areas of environment, technology and cost reduction to pave the way for commercial floating offshore wind
  • Deadline for submission is 18th of June 2023, winners will be announced in August 2023
  • Winners of the TetraSpar Innovation Challenge get access to unique data and opportunities for testing onboard the TetraSpar floating structure owned by Shell, TEPCO RP, RWE and Stiesdal Offshore
16 May 2023

RWE is well on track to become a leader in floating wind. To gain experience early, RWE is participating in multiple high-profile floating demonstration projects like the TetraSpar Demonstrator. Together with its partners Shell, TEPCO Renewables and Stiesdal Offshore Technologies RWE has safely deployed and commissioned the TetraSpar floating foundation off the Norwegian coast in 2021.

TetraSpar Innovation Challenge

RWE and its partners are committed to exploring innovative solutions that can accelerate the technical advancement of floating offshore wind, as well as contribute to sustainable development. To encourage such innovation the partners have launched the global "TetraSpar Innovation Challenge".

The aim of the competition is to identify innovative solutions that help to reduce the cost and technical challenges during installation, operation and maintenance of floating wind, or which have a positive impact on the environment.

The competition is open to submissions from companies, start-ups, research or academic organisations from around the world, who are committed to help pave the way for commercial-scale floating wind. Participants can submit their applications via the competition website before midnight CET on Sunday 18th of June 2023.

Winners of the TetraSpar Innovation Challenge will get access to unique data and opportunities for testing onboard the TetraSpar floating plattform, a tubular steel structure with a suspended keel. The floating platform, including the 3.6-megawatt turbine, is installed at the Norwegian METCentre test site in waters as deep as 200 metres. Winners will be announced in August 2023.

For more information, please visit RWE's Floating wind website.

Images for media purposes are available in the RWE Media library (copyright: TetraSpar Demonstrator ApS).

Attachments

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 09:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
