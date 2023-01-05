Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RWE AG
  News
  Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:43 2023-01-05 am EST
38.91 EUR   +0.62%
11:23aCourt rejects urgent application by activists from Lützerath
DP
11:17aHydrogen in, carbon dioxide out: Habeck hopes for Norway
DP
10:31aEquinor Signs MOU With Germany's RWE to Build Hydrogen-Ready Power Plants
MT
Summary 
Summary

Court rejects urgent application by activists from Lützerath

01/05/2023 | 11:23am EST
AACHEN (dpa-AFX) - The Aachen Administrative Court on Thursday rejected an urgent appeal by climate activists from Lützerath against a ban on their stay in the town. The court classified the corresponding general order of the Heinsberg district with the residence ban as "presumably lawful". It found its legal basis in police and regulatory law. The entry into Lützerath could not be justified with reference to civil disobedience as a result of a climate emergency. The decision can be appealed to the Higher Administrative Court in Münster. The lawyer of the activists, Christian Mertens, announced to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur that he assumes that this will be done.

RWE wants to demolish Lützerath, which belongs to Erkelenz, in order to mine the coal underneath. Climate activists who have occupied the few buildings want to prevent this. Before Christmas, the district of Heinsberg issued a general order to evacuate the village. The general order prohibits people from staying from December 23, 2022 to February 13, 2023, it said. If this order is not complied with, the order provides the basis "for taking eviction measures as of January 10."/cd/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 28 662 M 30 400 M 30 400 M
Net income 2022 2 710 M 2 875 M 2 875 M
Net Debt 2022 6 795 M 7 208 M 7 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,72x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 26 149 M 27 736 M 27 736 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 38,67 €
Average target price 51,26 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-7.02%27 736
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY5.54%110 806
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.54%48 734
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%47 549
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.22%45 353
ENGIE-1.06%34 034