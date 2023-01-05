Court rejects urgent application by activists from Lützerath

AACHEN (dpa-AFX) - The Aachen Administrative Court on Thursday rejected an urgent appeal by climate activists from Lützerath against a ban on their stay in the town. The court classified the corresponding general order of the Heinsberg district with the residence ban as "presumably lawful". It found its legal basis in police and regulatory law. The entry into Lützerath could not be justified with reference to civil disobedience as a result of a climate emergency. The decision can be appealed to the Higher Administrative Court in Münster. The lawyer of the activists, Christian Mertens, announced to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur that he assumes that this will be done.

RWE wants to demolish Lützerath, which belongs to Erkelenz, in order to mine the coal underneath. Climate activists who have occupied the few buildings want to prevent this. Before Christmas, the district of Heinsberg issued a general order to evacuate the village. The general order prohibits people from staying from December 23, 2022 to February 13, 2023, it said. If this order is not complied with, the order provides the basis "for taking eviction measures as of January 10."/cd/DP/ngu