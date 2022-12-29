Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:36 2022-12-29 am EST
41.52 EUR   +0.54%
08:21aDd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy
EQ
12/28China Reopening Jitters Weigh on German Stocks
MT
12/28Trending: RWE in LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement With Sempra Subsidiary
DJ
DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy

12/29/2022 | 08:21am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2022 / 14:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Krebber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.41 EUR 64972.29 EUR
41.42 EUR 51567.90 EUR
41.43 EUR 49384.56 EUR
41.44 EUR 53333.28 EUR
41.45 EUR 70755.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.4305 EUR 290013.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


29.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80173  29.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
