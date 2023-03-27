Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:50:31 2023-03-27 am EDT
38.06 EUR   +1.59%
06:32aDd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy
EQ
04:14aDd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Michael Müller, buy
EQ
03/24Friedrich Merz: End of nuclear power is ideology
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy

03/27/2023 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Krebber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.84 EUR 45937.76 EUR
37.85 EUR 94549.30 EUR
37.86 EUR 90712.56 EUR
37.87 EUR 96682.11 EUR
37.88 EUR 50721.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.8603 EUR 378603.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82005  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593153&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about RWE AG
06:32aDd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy
EQ
04:14aDd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Michael Müller, buy
EQ
03/24Friedrich Merz: End of nuclear power is ideology
DP
03/24RWE AG(NEU) : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/24German power grid firms list costs to meet zero-carbon targets
RE
03/23Third LNG terminal in Germany now feeding in gas
DP
03/23Habeck: Expansion targets for offshore wind energy to be achieved by 2030
DP
03/23Kaskasi : RWE offshore wind farm commences regular operation
PU
03/23Habeck: Expansion of offshore wind energy making good progress
DP
03/23BP weighs buying control of solar power JV Lightsource BP -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32 339 M 34 788 M 34 788 M
Net income 2023 2 558 M 2 752 M 2 752 M
Net Debt 2023 6 552 M 7 048 M 7 048 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 27 864 M 29 974 M 29 974 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 18 310
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 37,46 €
Average target price 50,61 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-9.93%29 974
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.66%99 808
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.38%49 484
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.13%47 574
SEMPRA ENERGY-7.61%44 926
ENGIE1.39%35 348
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer