DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Markus Krebber, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.03.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Markus Last name(s): Krebber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.84 EUR 45937.76 EUR 37.85 EUR 94549.30 EUR 37.86 EUR 90712.56 EUR 37.87 EUR 96682.11 EUR 37.88 EUR 50721.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.8603 EUR 378603.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

