  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:50 2022-12-12 pm EST
42.24 EUR   -0.19%
03:11pDd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Hauke Stars, buy
EQ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Lower as Central Bank Decisions Awaited
DJ
12/09RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Hauke Stars, buy

12/12/2022 | 03:11pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2022 / 21:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hauke
Last name(s): Stars

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.20 EUR 29540.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
42.20 EUR 29540.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79901  12.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511097&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 28 662 M 30 173 M 30 173 M
Net income 2022 2 697 M 2 840 M 2 840 M
Net Debt 2022 6 795 M 7 154 M 7 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 28 489 M 30 023 M 29 992 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,32 €
Average target price 51,20 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG18.48%30 159
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY167.42%111 109
SEMPRA ENERGY21.82%50 655
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 243
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.04%45 791
ENGIE10.53%36 720