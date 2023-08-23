

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.08.2023 / 12:46 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mag. Dr. h.c. First name: Monika Last name(s): Kircher

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 38.48 EUR 35247.68 EUR 38.47 EUR 5154.98 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 38.4787 EUR 40402.66 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

22/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

