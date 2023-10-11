Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.10.2023 / 14:09 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Mag. Dr. h.c.
First name:Monika
Last name(s):Kircher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
34.58 EUR16114.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
34.58 EUR16114.28 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Xetra
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet:www.rwe.com

 
