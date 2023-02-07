Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:55:19 2023-02-07 am EST
40.78 EUR   -0.01%
02/06Rwe : successfully issues 1 billion green bond in two tranches
PU
02/06Emsland nuclear power plant back on line after final overhaul
DP
02/05Minister presents regional area targets for wind power for Lower Saxony
DP
DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Ute Gerbaulet, buy

02/07/2023 | 03:14am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ute
Last name(s): Gerbaulet

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.37 EUR 16148.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.37 EUR 16148.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stock Exchange Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80805  07.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552803&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 968 M 30 968 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 883 M 2 883 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 384 M 8 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 27 576 M 29 607 M 29 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 40,78 €
Average target price 51,79 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-1.95%29 607
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-5.83%98 871
SEMPRA ENERGY0.88%49 552
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.13%48 191
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.27%45 956
ENGIE-2.67%33 889