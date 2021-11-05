Log in
DGAP-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/05/2021 | 04:18am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-11-05 / 09:16 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-Q3-2021 Language: English Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-Q3-2021

2021-11-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
              RWE Platz 1 
              45141 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rwe.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1246495 2021-11-05

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

