DGAP-AFR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://www.rwe.com/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-Q3-2021 Language: English Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://www.rwe.com/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-Q3-2021

2021-11-05

Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWE Platz 1 45141 Essen Germany Internet: www.rwe.com

