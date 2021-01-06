Log in
RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/06 07:31:32 am
35.655 EUR   +1.29%
07:23aDGAP-CMS : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DJ
06:35aRWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
01/05RWE AG(NEU) : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01/06/2021 | 07:23am EST
 DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share 
Buyback 
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information 
 
2021-01-06 / 13:22 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of 
Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 2 and 3 of Delegated 
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 
 
On 22 December 2020 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs 
of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE 
Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation 
(EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated 
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission. 
 
In January 2021 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee 
acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK 
plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 176 shares of RWE 
Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The 
average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 32.690550. The 
company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 5,753.537 (excluding 
ancillary costs). 
 
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed 
in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA). 
 
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the 
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 
'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website 
(http://www.rwe.com/). 
 
2021-01-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
          RWE Platz 1 
          45141 Essen 
          Germany 
Internet: www.rwe.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158832 2021-01-06

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 07:22 ET (12:22 GMT)

