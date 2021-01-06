DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share
Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
2021-01-06 / 13:22
On 22 December 2020 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs
of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE
Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.
In January 2021 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee
acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK
plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 176 shares of RWE
Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The
average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 32.690550. The
company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 5,753.537 (excluding
ancillary costs).
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed
in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the
'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website
(http://www.rwe.com/).
