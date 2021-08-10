DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information 2021-08-10 / 10:33 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 On 22 December 2020 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission. In August 2021 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 476 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 26.122449. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 12,434.286 (excluding ancillary costs). The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA). Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website (http://www.rwe.com/). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWE Platz 1 45141 Essen Germany Internet: www.rwe.com End of News DGAP News Service -------------

