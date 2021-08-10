Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08/10/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback 
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information 
2021-08-10 / 10:33 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 
3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 
On 22 December 2020 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE 
Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 
in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission. 
In August 2021 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading 
GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 476 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 
26.122449. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 12,434.286 (excluding ancillary costs). 
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock 
Exchange (XFRA). 
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the 
Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website (http://www.rwe.com/). 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
              RWE Platz 1 
              45141 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rwe.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225254 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225254&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 04:33 ET (08:33 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG 1.10% 31.34 Delayed Quote.-10.36%
WTI 1.36% 67.839 Delayed Quote.39.40%
All news about RWE AG
04:34aDGAP-CMS : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DJ
08/09RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
08/05RWE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports
PU
08/05RWE : Deutsche Bahn buys hydro power from Norway to 'green' its supply
RE
08/05DGAP-AFR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication o..
DJ
08/05RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
08/04RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/04DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
08/04DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
08/04DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 866 M 17 455 M 17 455 M
Net income 2021 1 059 M 1 244 M 1 244 M
Net Debt 2021 2 160 M 2 536 M 2 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 20 956 M 24 619 M 24 606 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 19 244
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 30,99 €
Average target price 40,50 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-10.36%24 619
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.26%46 418
SEMPRA3.02%42 257
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.86%40 238
ENGIE-6.92%33 121
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED9.49%32 255