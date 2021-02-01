DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.02.2021 / 10:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Sulmana Vermögensverwaltung GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Hans-Peter Last name(s): Keitel Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RWE Aktiengesellschaft b) LEI 529900GB7KCA94ACC940 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0007037129 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 35.90 EUR 8364.70 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 35.90 EUR 8364.70 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-29; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

