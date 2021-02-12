DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.02.2021 / 10:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Werner Last name(s): Brandt 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RWE Aktiengesellschaft b) LEI 529900GB7KCA94ACC940 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0007037129 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 34.01 EUR 53667.78 EUR 34.02 EUR 22861.44 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 34.013 EUR 76529.22 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-11; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWE Platz 1 45141 Essen Germany Internet: www.rwe.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

