RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
02/12 05:08:48 am
33.845 EUR   -0.75%
02/11DGAP-DD : RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
02/11RWE AG(NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
02/10RWE : signs public-law contract with German government on lignite phase out
PU
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

02/12/2021 | 04:38am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
12.02.2021 / 10:36 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Werner 
 
 Last name(s):  Brandt 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900GB7KCA94ACC940 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0007037129 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 34.01 EUR      53667.78 EUR 
 
 34.02 EUR      22861.44 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 34.013 EUR    76529.22 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-02-11; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
              RWE Platz 1 
              45141 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rwe.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64566 12.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 04:37 ET (09:37 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 19 460 M 23 596 M 23 596 M
Net income 2020 997 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Net Debt 2020 1 765 M 2 140 M 2 140 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 23 048 M 27 954 M 27 948 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 19 531
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 40,30 €
Last Close Price 34,10 €
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG-1.36%27 954
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.29%41 870
ENGIE4.67%38 355
SEMPRA ENERGY-1.26%36 290
E.ON SE-3.88%27 551
PPL CORPORATION-0.92%21 481
