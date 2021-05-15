Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 05/14 11:37:45 am
32.09 EUR   +2.16%
04:14aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
04:14aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
04:14aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-

05/15/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 14 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
              RWE Platz 1 
              45141 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rwe.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1196925 2021-05-15

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196925&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2021 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG 2.16% 32.09 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
WTI 2.59% 65.462 Delayed Quote.36.35%
All news about RWE AG
04:14aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
04:14aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
04:14aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
04:13aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
05/14RWE  : Corporate Governance Presentation
PU
05/13DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
05/13DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
05/13DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
05/13RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
05/13RWE AG(NEU)  : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 391 M 17 478 M 17 478 M
Net income 2021 1 129 M 1 371 M 1 371 M
Net Debt 2021 4 798 M 5 827 M 5 827 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 21 700 M 26 338 M 26 355 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 19 244
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 39,71 €
Last Close Price 32,09 €
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG-7.17%26 338
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.22%46 093
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-7.99%43 158
SEMPRA ENERGY8.10%41 699
ENGIE1.31%36 198
E.ON SE16.86%33 311